Fikile Mbalula's subtle 'shade' at Mr Price 'Gucci' shoes has the streets talking
Fikile Mbalula had the streets in their feels after throwing subtle “shade” at clothing retailer Mr Price by sharing a picture of its “Gucci” shoes.
Because of those Gucci-like green and red straps, to the untrained eye the shoes can easily be mistaken for a pair from the luxury brand's collection.
The transport minister's post received mixed responses. It became a conversation about affordability when it comes to expensive brands, with some dismissing suggestions that the retailer copied Gucci, saying instead it “just used similar colours”.
Here's a glimpse into the hilarious reactions:
Minister they are just using colours not claiming to be something they are not— kenz 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@Bokenza1) January 8, 2020
Great Marketing pic.twitter.com/djN2pOr9Ih
Y'all thought U gonna wear Gucci alone?? Banyise mr price, we will be same fanana in the streets soon soon!! pic.twitter.com/EnCmUvXUIu— Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) January 8, 2020
Sabangena Minister. We are within le rona. We will not be left behind. pic.twitter.com/WZfh3eYGJn— Refilwe Mabula (@fifimabula) January 8, 2020
😂😂Lol people should stop trying to go through peer pressure by buying such things to destroy their self esteem. Chill out.— Percy Mvubu 🇿🇦💯 (@Percy_Mvubu) January 8, 2020