Fikile Mbalula's subtle 'shade' at Mr Price 'Gucci' shoes has the streets talking

09 January 2020 - 07:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Sunday Times

Fikile Mbalula had the streets in their feels after throwing subtle “shade” at clothing retailer Mr Price by sharing a picture of its “Gucci” shoes.

Because of those Gucci-like green and red straps, to the untrained eye the shoes can easily be mistaken for a pair from the luxury brand's collection. 

The transport minister's post received mixed responses. It became a conversation about affordability when it comes to expensive brands, with some dismissing suggestions that the retailer copied Gucci, saying instead it “just used similar colours”. 

Here's a glimpse into the hilarious reactions:

