Humour
'Pettiness is a problem. I should know, I'm as petty as they come'
Mature adult's know when to 'let it go', but not me
12 January 2020 - 00:00
Last week the Boss of Me (BOM) and I played the lottery and won the jackpot. No, silly. Not the national Phusha! Phanda! Play! lottery. No, we just got a really good deal on a holiday home with sea views in Shelley Beach on the Airbnb app. The BOM and I couldn't believe our luck. It was a damn near perfect home. We kept whispering to each other in conspiratorial tones: "This house is a bloody steal."
Imagine our surprise when perusing through the suggestions book we stumbled upon a message from a previous tenant. Mr/Ms Grumpy had rattled off a long list of "recommendations" (read: whiny complaints) about how the owners could improve the house, particularly on the security front...
