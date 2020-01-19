Humour

Shoo but these house flies are rubbish

They may have helped Michael Jackson invent the 'Thriller' dance, but these buzzy little buggers are basically Gauteng's own 'Ten Plagues of Egypt'

When we returned from vacation last week we discovered that we had new tenants. Well, more like house invaders, because no occupation lease had been signed. There are about, oh, 30 of them, give or take. They answer to the name Musca domestica, or the common housefly if you don't want to sound like a pompous prick.



In all my years of living in this house, I've never seen anything like it. At first, we thought that all the house needed was a thorough scrubbing from top to bottom. After we were done we discovered that the Lord of the Fly Army seemed to have sent out a WhatsApp broadcast text telling the extended Musca family that the cleaning service had arrived and they must hurry up. I know, says the BOM (Boss of Me), let's wipe every surface with vinegar. Flies flee from vinegar. I nod in agreement...