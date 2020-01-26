Movie Review
#MeToo movie 'Bombshell' is powerful, but flawed
Based on the true story of the Fox News sexual harassment scandal, this film fails to address some of the flaws of the real-life characters involved
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Director Jay Roach's Bombshell treads an uneven path between satire and uncomfortable scenes of the normalisation of harassment at Fox News. Ultimately, though, it demonstrates a disappointing inability to take its characters to task for their rabidly right-wing views.
The story centres on Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) — star anchor of the channel — and her will-she-won't-she moral quandary in light of the initial claims of harassment against her boss Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) by fellow anchor Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) in 2016...
