The A-Listers

Funny take on black-tax in new television show

It’s been the subject of a thought-provoking book and a stand-up comedy routine.Now black tax, the term coined to describe the financial helping hand many black middle-class South Africans give to their family, is also the topic of a bright new TV show.



The series, which sees the funny in the money that doesn’t end up in Sars’s coffers, was unveiled on a wet Tuesday evening a couple of hours before it started airing on DStv’s BET Africa channel...