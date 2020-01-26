The A-Listers
Funny take on black-tax in new television show
26 January 2020 - 00:02
It’s been the subject of a thought-provoking book and a stand-up comedy routine.Now black tax, the term coined to describe the financial helping hand many black middle-class South Africans give to their family, is also the topic of a bright new TV show.
The series, which sees the funny in the money that doesn’t end up in Sars’s coffers, was unveiled on a wet Tuesday evening a couple of hours before it started airing on DStv’s BET Africa channel...
