Humour

Why the internet's failed to cause a huge spike in the average human IQ

Our species is generally hectically averse to acquiring knowledge

Thirty years ago, while struggling with the second leg of my first-year BSc degree, I attended a public lecture. A man with Nordic features (blue-eyed and blond) in the mould of popular depictions of Yeshua of Nazareth was on the podium.



He spent the next 45 minutes extolling the virtues of this grand new invention called

the internet and associated applications such as the world wide web and electronic mail...