Opinion

No diversity? The Oscars have always been a ploy to keep the powerful in power

The real world and its problems have been a thorn in the side of the Academy and its awards ceremony for 90-odd years

Like many stories about the dream factory that is Hollywood, the origins tale of the Academy Awards is one that should be taken with a pinch of salt. If you do decide to take the story at surface value, however, it's a good yarn with larger than life characters whose ambitions knew no limits beyond those of their imaginations.



It goes something like this: MGM head Louis Burt Mayer - known by his friends and by those who wished to keep their jobs as Louis B - was born in 1886 as Lazar Meir in Dyen, somewhere in the Russian empire...