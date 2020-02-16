Last Word
The coronavirus fills me with terror, and it's nothing to do with my health
Each new terrible global event is really just a staging point for the theatre of my own paranoia
16 February 2020 - 00:00
It's the week of Valentine's Day, so a young man's fancies turn to thoughts of the coronavirus. I guess potential global pandemics mean different things to different people; they're a sort of Rorschach test for our anxieties.
A week or so back I came flying through a number of airports, including Addis Ababa, which is a hot wok of Chinese investors and roadbuilders and businessmen flying in and out as part of their 20-year mission to buy Africa and eat our pangolins, and I couldn't help noticing that at one point I was the only person without a face mask...
