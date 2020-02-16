Movies
There's nothing boring about Greta Gerwig's feisty 'Little Women' remake
Margaret Gardiner chats to director Greta Gerwig about why she decided now was the right time to resurrect the classic story that was first published in 1868
16 February 2020 - 00:00
It seems Little Women is an important book for girls the world over. I don't know if my secret ambition to become a writer was fuelled by reading Louisa May Alcott, but the book certainly was my first experience of reading about a woman who rejected the obvious romantic lead, who was an agent of change and who wasn't compliant about fitting into the box she'd been assigned.
To read this book at the age of 12 expanded my mind, but when I heard that director Greta Gerwig was bringing the classic to the screen I had zero interest in seeing it. Previous renditions were clunky, dated and boring...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.