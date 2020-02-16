Movies

There's nothing boring about Greta Gerwig's feisty 'Little Women' remake

Margaret Gardiner chats to director Greta Gerwig about why she decided now was the right time to resurrect the classic story that was first published in 1868

It seems Little Women is an important book for girls the world over. I don't know if my secret ambition to become a writer was fuelled by reading Louisa May Alcott, but the book certainly was my first experience of reading about a woman who rejected the obvious romantic lead, who was an agent of change and who wasn't compliant about fitting into the box she'd been assigned.



To read this book at the age of 12 expanded my mind, but when I heard that director Greta Gerwig was bringing the classic to the screen I had zero interest in seeing it. Previous renditions were clunky, dated and boring...