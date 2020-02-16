Lifestyle

The mystical dreams of Joseph Shabalala that powered Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The late Joseph Shabalala heard voices in his dreams telling him how to make music. He listened and, with his group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, produced the stuff of legend

16 February 2020 - 00:00 By Leonie Wagner

Every night for six months a group of children dressed in robes would visit Joseph Shabalala and sing to him in his dreams. Their words were incomprehensible, but their harmonies would become the foundation Shabalala used to form Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

This week they visited Shabalala again, to call him home. He died on Tuesday...

