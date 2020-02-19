Prepare for that big life moment: toddler room refresh

Parents will often tell you how time flies by so quickly. From the day you bring your little one home and all the beautiful fleeting moments that lead to them evolving into a curious and determined toddler.

This new phase of their life comes with baby proofing the house as they learn to crawl, walk and explore their own homes. Parents often struggle with transitioning baby rooms into a toddler or big children’ room to suit their newfound independence and personality.

Palesa Ramaisa, Dulux colour consultant, recently spent time with DIY, lifestyle blogger Karen Kelly from Lovilee. Kelly was looking to transition her three-year-old daughter’s room to suit her girlie personality but had no idea where to begin.

She drew inspiration from Pinterest for the theme and layout of the room and together they translated her vision into a clearly plotted plan. After the look and feel had been decided on, they used the Dulux Visualiser App to get a sense of what the colour would look like in the space and alongside certain furniture pieces and fittings.

The new walls were then prepped and painted with Dulux EasyCare in a mature pink shade to seamlessly integrate old statement pieces, subtle touches of detail and those sentimental must-keeps.

Watch the video below