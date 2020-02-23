Cape's illicit dagga growers fear legalisation will compromise quality
Those who've known and grown weed for decades voice their concerns about the potential harmful side effects a legally-regulated cannabis market could have to Guy Oliver
23 February 2020 - 00:01
“The first rule of growing weed is: you don't grow weed,” says “Harry”, a pony-tailed 56-year-old in boots, jeans and a heavy jacket worn tight over his wiry frame.
“The problem's not the cops, it's the criminals hijacking your crop,” he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.