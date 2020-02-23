Cape's illicit dagga growers fear legalisation will compromise quality

Those who've known and grown weed for decades voice their concerns about the potential harmful side effects a legally-regulated cannabis market could have to Guy Oliver

“The first rule of growing weed is: you don't grow weed,” says “Harry”, a pony-tailed 56-year-old in boots, jeans and a heavy jacket worn tight over his wiry frame.



“The problem's not the cops, it's the criminals hijacking your crop,” he says...