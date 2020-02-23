Humour

Most people in SA have rubbish jobs

If they're even lucky enough to have one that is

I would estimate that easily 90% of us have rubbish jobs. The phrase "good job" may, in fact, be a cruel oxymoron. What makes this even more disturbing in good ole SA is that having a crappy job applies only to the lucky ones who are employed. That's correct: in this country, being a telemarketer makes you one of the luckiest people. If you're a Zulu marketer, you probably get sworn at by 37 people a day while wearing isiphandla, the spiritual bangle you get after appeasing the ancestors by means of dead goat.



Last Saturday I was on a late flight from King Shaka. I was behind famous music producer DJ Tira in the short queue at the boarding gate. When it was his turn, the lady at the counter looked at his face. Immediate recognition. Her cheeks flushed three shades of scarlet. Obviously a fan. But being the consummate professional she is, she collected herself before rapping, "Boarding pass please, sir."..