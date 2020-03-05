Yes, you can still access Google on your new Huawei Y7p

Huawei’s affordable Y Series just got an update in the form of the Y7p, with full view display. The 6.39-inch smartphone is available in midnight black and aurora blue, which has a holographic effect.

The large display has narrow bezels with a 90% screen-to-body ratio that makes it ideal for playing games, watching TV series, and browsing the web.

The rear triple camera set-up features a whopping 48MP lens with AI functionality, an 8MP wide-angle lens with 120º field of view, and a 2MP depth-assist camera for better portrait shots. Other features include a night mode and slow-mo support.

The 8MP selfie cam supports HDR portrait shot with an enhanced AI beauty mode, and scene recognition.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 710F processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GM of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD), supports fingerprint unlocking, and packs in a large 4000mAh battery that lasts all day.

Introducing AppGallery

New to the Y7p is Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) with its own AppGallery installed on the handset. Users should note that Google Mobile Services, including the Play Store, will not be pre-installed on the phone. Instead, Huawei has made its own services available like Assistant, Browser, Cloud, Wallet, Video, Music, Themes and Reader.

HMS includes its own AppGallery that has an extensive app marketplace with more than 400-million monthly active users, available in more than 170 countries. In SA, there will be more than 11,000 apps available to download. Using a single Huawei ID across all devices, users have a seamless experience on their phones, tablets, wearables or VR gadgets.

AppGallery lets users browse with its 360º protection, making apps safe to download, while adhering to international data privacy standards. It also has parental controls ensuring entertainment and educational apps are safe for relevant age groups to download on their devices.

It has a simple interface with a “featured” list that has highly rated and popular apps that are expertly curated by region, including SA-specific ones such as banking, travel, media, business and lifestyle. Users can also browse apps by category, including games, books, cars, education, children, navigation, shopping, photography, sports and more. If there is software you can’t find, the “wishlist” feature lets you submit a specific app request, and when it becomes available you are notified immediately.

The AppGallery has a separate collection called “Essential Apps in SA” that includes Showmax, News24, Cars.co.za, Zando, SuperSport, 22Seven, Load Shedding Notifier, Absa and Standard Bank.

If a user wants to download the Facebook app, just search “Facebook” and the result is a link that takes you straight to the social network’s official website. All links that go to external sources from the AppGallery are vetted by Huawei and are safe to download from. Apps such as Instagram and Twitter will be available soon, according to Huawei CEO Richard Yu.

Huawei has a collection called “Quick Apps” that does not require installation and uses very little memory to run, but works like a native app on the handset. If you are data conscious, these apps might appeal to you to use as required, vs downloading them.

The current selection includes games, tools (notes, weather, utilities), SA-specific services, and educational apps. When you add these apps with a shortcut to your home screen, they can be identified by a little lighting bolt logo at the bottom right of the icon.

The Huawei Y7p will be available on March 7 2020, The recommended retail price is R3,499.

This article was paid for by Huawei.