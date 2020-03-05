Lifestyle

Katy Perry reveals her baby belly in new music video

05 March 2020 - 11:15 By timeslive

Katy Perry caused excitement when her music video dropped on Wednesday - and it was more about the singer's surprise announcement in the video than the song itself. 

Perry revealed her burgeoning pregnant belly in the video for Never Worn White. 

Social media was abuzz because Perry has managed to keep news of her pregnancy under wraps until now. Many congratulated the 35-year-old mom-to-be and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

This is Perry's first child and the couple's first child together. Bloom has a young son with his first wife, Miranda Kerr.

