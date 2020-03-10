Cape Town among world's worst 30 cities for time wasted in traffic jams

Cape Town has been named among 30 of the world's most congested cities in the 2019 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard.

The city also again emerged as the most congested in SA, with drivers spending an average of 124 hours a year in traffic, beating Johannesburg which came second with 74 hours and Pretoria third with 65 hours.

Durban dropped from third spot where it was previously tied with Pretoria to sixth spot, with commuters spending 24 hours in traffic.

Landing the dubious title of most congested city in the world was Bogota, Colombia, with its drivers losing an average of 191 hours a year to traffic jams.

Overall, Latin American and European cities dominated the top 10 list, with Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City rounding out the top three spots.