'This is a great moment': KZN director 'floored' by Netflix invite
15 March 2020 - 00:00
When she first entered the world of showbiz more than a decade ago, filmmaker Nosipho Dumisa had no idea women were making great strides in cementing their place in a male-dominated industry.
Now she is an award-winning director and features in a Netflix project that helps to break the glass ceiling...
