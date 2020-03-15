Humour

What it really means when someone asks 'is that what you're wearing?'

Our fixation with our loved ones' appearances actually has little to do with them

Here's a riddle for you. What is about 1.67m tall, hairier than a North American grizzly on Bob Martin supplements, more slovenly than Quentin Tarantino buying a newspaper on a Sunday morning and has the most snappy, sarcastic comebacks in the southern hemisphere? Give up? The answer is, my 12-year-old last-born.



I drew the short end of the stick in the family responsibility lottery and am responsible for ferrying him to school in the a.m...