Loud, proud Africa turns heads in the UK with series 'Noughts + Crosses'

TV series shot in SA reverses roles as blacks oppress whites

Imagine a world where two people who love each other are not allowed to be together because of the colour of their skin. For South Africans, no imagination is needed - apartheid is still a not-so-distant memory.



But the concept - with a new twist - has entranced British television viewers who are raving about a new BBC series shot in SA...