Lifestyle

WATCH | Tamia and Deborah Cox's rendition of 'Count On Me' give us hope during lockdown

30 March 2020 - 09:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Singer Tamia lifted spirits with her virtual collaboration with Deborah Cox.
Singer Tamia lifted spirits with her virtual collaboration with Deborah Cox.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

As the global community continues to deal with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, musicians Tamia and Deborah Cox have lifted our spirits with their virtual collaboration of Cece Winans' and Whitney Houston's Count On Me.

The stars shared the video via Instagram on Sunday in response to a #CountOnMeChallenge initiated by Cece.

“Even in the crisis we are in, we can count on one another. If you look around you see the love and unity, with people running errands for one another and sharing where we can buy toilet tissue. It's just been a beautiful thing to see.

“So we want to help one another, to be able to count on one another,” Cece said before inviting her followers to participate in the challenge.

Tamia and Deborah were joined by Shep Crawford, who played the piano.

On Monday the World Health Organisation said globally, more than 30,000 globally have died due to Covid-19.

In SA, two deaths have been recorded and 1, 280 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

CARTOON | Coronavirus exposes first world is leaderless

As the coronavirus rate spirals in the UK, Boris Johnson could learn a thing from the measures taken by South Africa
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Detroit auto show cancelled due to coronavirus

Organisers cancelled the Detroit auto show on Saturday citing the coronavirus pandemic, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency set to tap the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

British fighter Anthony Yarde's father dies of coronavirus

British boxer Anthony Yarde urged the public to stay at home after revealing his father has died of the coronavirus.
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | This Joburg home is African modernism at its most inspiring Home & Gardening
  2. We answer seven of SA's most-Googled questions about Covid-19 Health & Sex
  3. BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35: which is the better bet? Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  5. Light at the end of the tunnel: good news about the coronavirus Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Empty places: A look at how the #coronavirus lockdown has cleared SA's city ...
Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?