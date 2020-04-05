Daredevils like Eddie Chapman prove we have the spunk to survive anything

What I'm about to write is going to make a lot of you, probably the majority, angry. I don't mean it to, but it's inevitable that it will. Perhaps a wiser soul wouldn't write this, would wait for the national mood to turn a little, which it surely will, but there it is. I am the soul that I am, and what can I or anyone do about it?

This week someone - I assume it was one person, but then again it would be nicer to think of them as a couple, silently bonded and sure of foot - went walking on Table Mountain in the dark. They had an electric torch which they largely kept shrouded but every now and then I caught a glimpse of it, a muted flash, a gauzy bob, like a drowsy firefly. It is of course highly foolish and dangerous to go wandering on Table Mountain in the dark.

It is of course terribly illegal to do so right now, when there is a national lockdown and we all have to stay home and we are all supposedly in it together (some of us all in it together in our shacks, others of us all in it together in our sea-facing apartments or our three-bedroom homes with gardens and pools and well-stocked liquor cabinets), and of course it is unquestionably true that individual personalities and passions must bend before the good of society and what our president a little dauntingly called "the might of the state".