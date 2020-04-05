Gallo Record Company releases lockdown playlists

To ease the lockdown blues, Gallo Record Company has released a series of five-song playlists featuring some of the leading local music label's top artists, including The Parlotones and Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba.

Playlist titles include Don't Touch Your Face — Just Move Your Feet and Mom's Not Available Right Now — Go Bug Your Dad.

The playlists are available on Gallo's website and on its Facebook and Twitter pages, and can be played through any streaming service.