Gallo Record Company releases lockdown playlists
05 April 2020 - 00:00
To ease the lockdown blues, Gallo Record Company has released a series of five-song playlists featuring some of the leading local music label's top artists, including The Parlotones and Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba.
Playlist titles include Don't Touch Your Face — Just Move Your Feet and Mom's Not Available Right Now — Go Bug Your Dad.
The playlists are available on Gallo's website and on its Facebook and Twitter pages, and can be played through any streaming service.
