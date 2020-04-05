Lifestyle

Gallo Record Company releases lockdown playlists

05 April 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times
Luyolo won the 15th season of 'Idols SA' and features on Gallo's new lockdown playlists.
Luyolo won the 15th season of 'Idols SA' and features on Gallo's new lockdown playlists.
Image: Mzansi Magic

To ease the lockdown blues, Gallo Record Company has released a series of five-song playlists featuring some of the leading local music label's top artists, including The Parlotones and Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba.

Playlist titles include Don't Touch Your Face — Just Move Your Feet and Mom's Not Available Right Now — Go Bug Your Dad.

The playlists are available on Gallo's website and on its Facebook and Twitter pages, and can be played through any streaming service.

READ MORE

Here’s the Gallo #Quarantunes playlist to keep you jiving today

Don't let the isolation blues get to you. Check out the Gallo lockdown playlists.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Gallo's got you! Here’s a lockdown playlist to keep you motivated

Gallo and its artists have created various playlists to help you get through this trying time.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 9: Mix up some DIY bath salts and have a good soak The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'We need to be prepared': Expert says Covid-19 could become seasonal Health & Sex
  3. Experts say full Covid-19 vaccine at least a year away Health & Sex
  4. 'Sometimes a glass of wine may help': how 'essential' is a drink during ... Food
  5. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask