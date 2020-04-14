Lifestyle

WATCH | Andrea Bocelli's moving rendition of 'Amazing Grace' will warm your heart

14 April 2020 - 11:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli's rendition of Amazing Grace has given millions across the globe a glimmer of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bocelli sang five hymns on Sunday in the empty Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, for his Music For Hope event.

He performed Amazing Grace last from outside the cathedral, and was well received by millions who shared moving messages online.

Bocelli, through his YouTube channel, said he was invited to perform by the city of Milan.

He said he believed in the power of music and prayer, and the Christian Easter which represents a rebirth.

“Thanks to music, streamed live and bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride.

"The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, an engine of a renaissance that we all hope for.”

