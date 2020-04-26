Art
Tough times call for the art industry to adapt - something SA artists excel at
Artist-led exhibition spaces are proof of our local players' capacity for innovation and collaboration, which is just what's needed in a post-pandemic world
26 April 2020 - 00:00
While South Africa is in lockdown during the epoch-changing coronavirus pandemic, the art world, much like everything else, is currently relegated to the digital realm. And while interaction (and in some cases a few sales) can continue online, this moment is a stark reminder that art can't realistically flourish without physical spaces in which it can be experienced.
Virtual events are useful up to a point, offering access to viewers but not a realistic operational structure...
