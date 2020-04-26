Lifestyle

Art

Tough times call for the art industry to adapt - something SA artists excel at

Artist-led exhibition spaces are proof of our local players' capacity for innovation and collaboration, which is just what's needed in a post-pandemic world

26 April 2020 - 00:00 By Londi Modiko and Lara Koseff

While South Africa is in lockdown during the epoch-changing coronavirus pandemic, the art world, much like everything else, is currently relegated to the digital realm. And while interaction (and in some cases a few sales) can continue online, this moment is a stark reminder that art can't realistically flourish without physical spaces in which it can be experienced.

Virtual events are useful up to a point, offering access to viewers but not a realistic operational structure...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  2. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  3. Want to make beer but don't have yeast? It's possible — here's how Food
  4. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  5. 12 brilliant movies to watch online tonight on Showmax and DStv Now Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem