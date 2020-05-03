Humour

Humour is the go-to place for many of us in times of deep sorrow

Sweat, dust, tears and laughter for the well-loved gentleman that was my late father

My father passed away two Thursdays ago. He would have been 80 last Wednesday, the day of his funeral.



Consistent with men of his generation, he was commonly referred to by his initials, as EB Ngcobo. A popular educator, choral music fundi, choir conductor, music composer and a well-loved gentleman. A natty dresser. A notorious ladies' man. A raconteur, known for his proficiency in the art of ribbing friends and family. But more importantly, a man with a sharp sense of humour and the ability to laugh at himself...