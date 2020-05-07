Here's why Elon Musk and Grimes named their new baby X Æ A-12

SA-born billionaire Elon Musk has five sons from a previous marriage — named Griffin, Xavier, Damian, Saxon and Kai. So it was unlikely that he and Canadian singer Grimes were ever going to chose a mundane name, like John or Greg, for their new baby.

The child, who was born on Monday, has been dubbed X Æ A-12 Musk, much to the amusement of the Twitterverse.

“Elon and Grimes gave birth to the password your Wi-Fi company automatically assigns you,” joked one social media user.

“I though people was talking in some kind of code but they talking about [Grime's baby] name,” quipped another.