Lockdown, Mzansi style: Hairdresser 'writes' with his dreadlocks

Hairstylist Onele Cembi has twisted his dreadlocks into the words “Covid-19”, with a two-fold message he wants to share with South Africans.

The stylist from KwaNobhuhle, Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape, says he aims to help education children about the virus — and teach them how to spell.

“Children seem to be ignorant about Covid-19. They often play in the streets and most of them who don’t even wear masks often chase me, stop and stare to read ... and that’s when I explain to them to stay at home and use soap to wash their hands regularly.

“This is my contribution to the South African government — for free,” Cembi, who has worn dreadlocks for 10 years, told GroundUp.

He says it takes about an hour to “write” the words “Covid-19”, “quarantine” or “lockdown” with his dreadlocks, using additional dreadlocks where necessary.