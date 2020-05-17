Series Review

Hugh Jackman shines in witty flick 'Bad Education'

This movie is a smart, darkly humorous, sometimes cringeworthy tale of corruption at a real-life high school

Hugh Jackman gives a career best performance in Bad Education, director Corey Finley's dramatic recounting of a real-life high school embezzlement scandal that rocked the Long Island school district in 2002.



Jackman plays dedicated school superintendent Dr Frank Tassone. Under his tenure Roslyn High School has gone from an adequate but unnoticed school to one of the top five schools in the state. It is also flush with enough cash to fork out $7.5m for a shiny new sky bridge...