Covid-19 lockdown: getting together apart, and doing it in style
24 May 2020 - 00:00
With lockdown measures more relaxed in some countries, social lives are slowly becoming possible. Restaurants, bars, gigs and museums beckon.
Gone are restaurants so busy that you have to wait for service or the bill. Now, in the coronavirus era, social distancing has made eating out a very different experience...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.