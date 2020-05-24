Last Word

Luck is fickle - just look at lottery winners

Most of us had no clue what unlucky really meant until we hit 2020

I've been thinking a lot about luck. It started out with how superbly unlucky the world has been this year. We thought we were so unlucky last year, with Brexit coming in and Trump not going out, the rand tanked more, and we lost some great celebrities, including famous meme Grumpy Cat (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2019-05-17-internet-star-grumpy-cat-dies-at-age-7/). How naive, we had no clue what unlucky really meant.



One of my favourite comedians, Eddie Izzard, does this bit about anxiety. His theory is that if you're feeling anxious you should laugh out loud because it's impossible to go two ways at the same time. For example, you can't simultaneously yawn and scream, or cough and smile...