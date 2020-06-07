Last Word

Writers are trapped in The Neverending (coronavirus) Story

What story do you tell, and how do you frame it, in a world in the midst of being shaken by change

I'm feeling conflicted about storytelling right now. Not about its importance or longevity - I'll never be conflicted about that. Storytelling's been around as long as we have, and it's not nearing The End any time soon. What I am conflicted about is the content of storytelling right at this minute, June the 492nd, 2020.



As a freelance advertising copywriter, columnist and author, the world may have slowed since February, but storytelling deadlines seem to have been coming at me faster and faster. There's this column every week and I'm also engaged at various stages of procrastination on a number of other writing and advertising projects...