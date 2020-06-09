What’s new on Showmax in June

Just in time for the icy cold couch-weather, Showmax’s June line-up is hot, hot, hot, with great new movies such as Oscar winner Blackkklansman, the Oscar-nominated finale to the animated blockbuster series How to Train Your Dragon and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Motherland: Fort Salem and season 5 of Billions lead the international series highlights, alongside brilliant African gems like the controversial film Rafiki and the new season of Housekeepers.

International Series