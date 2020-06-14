Humour

Coughing hacks in the time of the coronavirus

Take your home remedies with a pinch of salt

I've just recovered from a persistent dry cough. If your first thought wasn't "Have you tested for Covid?" you're an anomaly. You don't believe me? Post this status on your WhatsApp or Facebook right now: "I have a horrible tummy ache" and report back on findings.



Within 15 minutes you should have 20 home remedies and New Age concoctions. (Notice I didn't invoke Twitter. The angry sadists on that platform are just as likely to respond, "Go see a doctor, idiot" as they are to tweet, "Swallow rat poison and end your miserable life, you wank stain".)..