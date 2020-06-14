Humour
Coughing hacks in the time of the coronavirus
Take your home remedies with a pinch of salt
14 June 2020 - 00:00
I've just recovered from a persistent dry cough. If your first thought wasn't "Have you tested for Covid?" you're an anomaly. You don't believe me? Post this status on your WhatsApp or Facebook right now: "I have a horrible tummy ache" and report back on findings.
Within 15 minutes you should have 20 home remedies and New Age concoctions. (Notice I didn't invoke Twitter. The angry sadists on that platform are just as likely to respond, "Go see a doctor, idiot" as they are to tweet, "Swallow rat poison and end your miserable life, you wank stain".)..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.