Last Word
Horoscope cynics, how do you explain this?
Even if you're a sceptic, astrology can be a valuable exercise in retrospective self-awareness
14 June 2020 - 00:00
Astrology is beneath me. I mean that literally, not figuratively. You see, in the printed version of this publication, astrologer Linda Shaw's horoscopes appear right beneath my column every week.
Every Sunday, my guy and I perform the exact same one-act play. I even know the script by heart. I enter stage right and join him, wherever he is, with my cup of tea and the Sunday Times. I scan the front cover and do a quick flip through the main body, making a mental note of which articles I'm going to come back to when my tea is a little cooler...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.