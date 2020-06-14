Last Word

Horoscope cynics, how do you explain this?

Even if you're a sceptic, astrology can be a valuable exercise in retrospective self-awareness

Astrology is beneath me. I mean that literally, not figuratively. You see, in the printed version of this publication, astrologer Linda Shaw's horoscopes appear right beneath my column every week.



Every Sunday, my guy and I perform the exact same one-act play. I even know the script by heart. I enter stage right and join him, wherever he is, with my cup of tea and the Sunday Times. I scan the front cover and do a quick flip through the main body, making a mental note of which articles I'm going to come back to when my tea is a little cooler...