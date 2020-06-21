Opinion

The world of business is no different to the sports field

Any game that's worth playing relies on the integrity of the players, writes Mark Barnes

Rules change behaviour. We have to find a balance somehow, between restriction and enablement, between boundaries and daring - on a playing field where fair play takes precedence over bias. Sound rules morph into traditions, and become the way things are done, whether the origins are known, or not, or matter.



I wonder how they determined the sizes and shapes of playing fields that we now take for granted? Why is a cricket field oval in shape with an acceptable field length range of 137m to 150m, or a tennis court rectangular, or a baseball pitch diamond-shaped? What first decided the heights of tennis, badminton or volleyball nets, or the width of a soccer goal (they're wide!) or the height of a basketball basket? What does it matter?..