Humour

Save the best for first, that’s my motto

If recent events have taught us anything, it's that life is unpredictable so think about what you risk missing out on if you save the best for last

"I have bad news and good news. Which do you want first?" I used to dread this question because it always presented me with a dilemma. The "correct" answer for most people lies in the title of Vanessa Williams' 1992 smash hit Save the Best for Last.



Which is why the song was used by Bisto Best Gravy Granules in the UK in the '90s. The ads climaxed with gravy being poured slowly over a roast meal. This is obviously before Britons wised up to the fact that their traditional cuisine of bland roast beef, potatoes and Yorkshire pudding sucks more than Dyson, "the vacuum cleaner that doesn't lose suction"...