Huawei AppGallery's educational apps for SA's Gen Z

JDST Solutions

Even though matric is a whirlwind of a year for many students, every year of high school is challenging. AppGallery has JDST Solutions, which is a hub that holds up to 36 different educational apps for students ranging from grades 8 to 12.

Some of the most popular apps on the hub are related to maths and science. The best part about these applications is the fact that they do not require mobile data to operate so students can roam the apps freely without stressing about an internet connection.

Extramarks

Every parent wants the best for their child. Every child needs the confidence to succeed in life. Extramarks e-learning programme is designed to build confidence through positive affirmation and empowers learners to take control of their studies, in or outside the classroom.

Extramarks e-learning programme gives learners access to interactive multimedia lessons that are mapped to the South African school curriculum for grades R to 12. Whether the learners want to study online through the website or mobile app, versatility and adaptability are the name of the game.

Extramarks aims to seamlessly maintain the continuity of learning from school to home. Through tech-enabled tools such as artificial intelligence-powered Chatbot, structured learning methodology of “Learn. Practice. Test”, customised worksheets, detailed progress reports, assessments, e-lessons and assigned academic mentors, Extramarks is designed to enhance the learners’ absorption of the school curriculum. It helps bring the school syllabus to life, simplifying difficult concepts in an engaging and easily comprehensible way.

With learning packs starting from R199 per month, Extramarks has been adopted by over 9,000 schools and six-million learners in seven countries, including SA.

D6 School Communicator

With stress and anxiety an side effect of child education, the support of parents and school district aims to keep a scholar’s head above water. This is where D6 School Communicator comes in handy. To keep both parents and schools updated on the education of their students, D6 provides news, contacts, homework and notice boards to keep all parties updated on their education. The application has been known to set a high standard in school management in more than 2,500 schools across the globe (SA, Kenya, Finland and UAE to name a few).

MySeeds

This app is a free incentive and rewards application for motivating learners and teachers to improve performance with points gained and redeemed at qualifying partners. It also includes a free school-to-parent communicator.

It is clear that the way in which students consume information is evolving, and is the way they think. It’s up to us to provide the necessary sources to prepare this generation with the tools and skills they will need to ignite the world. Who knows, maybe we (much sooner than later) will learn a thing or two from them as well.

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services.