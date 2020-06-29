Huawei AppGallery's educational apps for SA's Gen Z
Educating SA's next generation of leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs one app at time
As the years go by, it becomes apparent to us that one generation slowly takes the back seat, while another becomes prominent: introducing Gen Z, SA’s next generation of leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs.
It's no secret that Gen Z will give the rest of the world a run for their money through their agile mindset and innovative creations. It is, however, our job to equip this generation with all the necessary skills they will need to take the world by storm.
Some of the ways we can help this generation is by providing educational platforms to them – especially in an age where technology is pivotal in our lives.
Here are a few of the educational applications Huawei AppGallery provides to keep the youth of SA well-informed and to prepare them for their futures.
Matric Live
Nothing is scarier than your final year of high school. Anxiety creeps in and the final examination marks will literally determine every learner’s future. Fortunately, there is Matric Live, which is currently SA’s top education application with more than 200,000 active users.
This application was created to prepare students for their final year exams – through visual and contextual learning. The app provides unique forms of studying, past examination papers to practice on, and mock papers to test your knowledge on your subjects and theories.
JDST Solutions
Even though matric is a whirlwind of a year for many students, every year of high school is challenging. AppGallery has JDST Solutions, which is a hub that holds up to 36 different educational apps for students ranging from grades 8 to 12.
Some of the most popular apps on the hub are related to maths and science. The best part about these applications is the fact that they do not require mobile data to operate so students can roam the apps freely without stressing about an internet connection.
Extramarks
Every parent wants the best for their child. Every child needs the confidence to succeed in life. Extramarks e-learning programme is designed to build confidence through positive affirmation and empowers learners to take control of their studies, in or outside the classroom.
Extramarks e-learning programme gives learners access to interactive multimedia lessons that are mapped to the South African school curriculum for grades R to 12. Whether the learners want to study online through the website or mobile app, versatility and adaptability are the name of the game.
Extramarks aims to seamlessly maintain the continuity of learning from school to home. Through tech-enabled tools such as artificial intelligence-powered Chatbot, structured learning methodology of “Learn. Practice. Test”, customised worksheets, detailed progress reports, assessments, e-lessons and assigned academic mentors, Extramarks is designed to enhance the learners’ absorption of the school curriculum. It helps bring the school syllabus to life, simplifying difficult concepts in an engaging and easily comprehensible way.
With learning packs starting from R199 per month, Extramarks has been adopted by over 9,000 schools and six-million learners in seven countries, including SA.
D6 School Communicator
With stress and anxiety an side effect of child education, the support of parents and school district aims to keep a scholar’s head above water. This is where D6 School Communicator comes in handy. To keep both parents and schools updated on the education of their students, D6 provides news, contacts, homework and notice boards to keep all parties updated on their education. The application has been known to set a high standard in school management in more than 2,500 schools across the globe (SA, Kenya, Finland and UAE to name a few).
MySeeds
This app is a free incentive and rewards application for motivating learners and teachers to improve performance with points gained and redeemed at qualifying partners. It also includes a free school-to-parent communicator.
It is clear that the way in which students consume information is evolving, and is the way they think. It’s up to us to provide the necessary sources to prepare this generation with the tools and skills they will need to ignite the world. Who knows, maybe we (much sooner than later) will learn a thing or two from them as well.
This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services.