Humour

Shopping malls and labyrinths have a lot in common

In my almost 50 years of life, I have yet to master their intricate geography

I suffer from a debilitating, borderline hateful, disdain for shopping malls. On a random Tuesday, a few weeks ago, I found myself at The Pavilion in Durban, my mother by my side. After a torturous two hours, we were headed for Entrance 14 towards the roof parking when she realised that she needed the ablution facilities.



Twenty-three minutes later I was still waiting for her to emerge from the toilet-bound tunnel she'd disappeared into. It turns out she'd lost track of the number of stairs she'd descended to get there and had spent a while trying to retrace her steps...