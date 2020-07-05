Humour
Shopping malls and labyrinths have a lot in common
In my almost 50 years of life, I have yet to master their intricate geography
05 July 2020 - 00:00
I suffer from a debilitating, borderline hateful, disdain for shopping malls. On a random Tuesday, a few weeks ago, I found myself at The Pavilion in Durban, my mother by my side. After a torturous two hours, we were headed for Entrance 14 towards the roof parking when she realised that she needed the ablution facilities.
Twenty-three minutes later I was still waiting for her to emerge from the toilet-bound tunnel she'd disappeared into. It turns out she'd lost track of the number of stairs she'd descended to get there and had spent a while trying to retrace her steps...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.