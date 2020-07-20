14 feel-good series for stressful times
Sometimes you’re just not in the mood for a hard-hitting documentary or a serious drama series. Sometimes you want the comfort of the familiar and the easily digestible: the TV equivalent of mac ’n cheese.
New Girl seasons 1 to 7
The ever-quirky Zooey Deschanel stars as Jess, a kooky teacher who moves into a loft with three guys after a bad break-up. Along with Jess’s BFF Cece, they become fast friends (and more) in this heartwarming comedy that’s the perfect escapism for a dark day.
Sex and the City seasons 1 to 6
Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda first sauntered onto the world’s screens more than 20 years ago and changed the way women are portrayed on TV. Watch this series for the fashion and the window into the carefree world of the late 1990s and early noughties. SATC won seven Emmys, eight Golden Globes and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Black Tax
Successful professional Thuli Dlamini grapples with the unspoken “pay as you grow” rule in her community — that when you’re successful, you pay everyone back for the support they gave you while you grew up.
Superstore seasons 1 to 4
Attention all Superstore fans! There's a new season of the hilarious workplace comedy to enjoy as the motley crew of the Cloud 9 department store returns.
Huis Lelieveld
In Willie Esterhuizen’s latest comedy, Molly gets a job as matron of Huis Lelieveld, a home for elderly people. Viewers can expect some familiar faces, as well as look forward to some new introductions.
Modern Family seasons 1 to 8
This multiple Emmy winner needs no introduction. In mockumentary style, Modern Family follows the Pritchett family, from patriarch Jay to the youngest grandchildren, as they find themselves in various funny situations.
The Bold Type seasons 1 to 3
The Bold Type may follow three 20-somethings as they take on the world of New York fashion mags, but it’s far from fluffy. While the series has enough cool clothes and funky nightspots to make you long for the old days when we could go to trendy bars, it’ll also make you think as it tackles some seriously topical issues.
Younger seasons 1 to 6
When 40-year-old divorcee Liza tries to get a job in New York publishing, she realises the odds are stacked against her. So she capitalises on her youthful good looks and pretends to be 26. She lands the perfect assistant job plus a fake-age-appropriate new boyfriend — but now she has a huge secret to keep from her new buddies. Younger is the feel-good romcom you need right now — in season 6, it even comes with the ultimate musical number.
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce seasons 1 to 5
The author of best-selling self-help books hides her recent separation while navigating life as a single 40-something living in LA. Starring Lisa Edelstein from House (also streaming as a boxset on Showmax).
The Righteous Gemstones season 1
This one might not be a sweet series, but it is one of the smartest, funniest new comedies of the past year. Danny McBride, John Goodman and Adam DeVine play the members of a world-famous televangelist family. They lead opulent lives funded by their followers, but it’s all threatened by their dark secrets.
Suits seasons 1 to 9
In New York’s top law firm, the sharpest (and best-dressed) lawyers often resort to unconventional methods to win their cases. Season 9 is the final season of Suits. Binge the whole lot and remember when Meghan Markle was a commoner like the rest of us.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 1 to 6
Comedy fans will love this gag-a-minute, single-camera, hilarious police procedural set in the fictional 99th precinct of the NYPD. Andy Samberg plays the unambitious, lackadaisical Jake Peralta, who somehow manages to be the most successful detective in his squad, which consists of a handful of other quirky, lovable cops, headed up by the newly appointed uptight captain.
Glee seasons 1 to 6
This Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning musical series is set in the fictitious William McKinley High School. A group of misfits join the schools’ Glee Club — but all the songs in the world won’t help them navigate being a teen.
Downton Abbey seasons 1 to 6
There’s no better place to spend a few hours than curled up on the couch in the Grantham family library with a cup of tea. Relive all the glorious ups and downs of the people above and below stairs, and wish Maggie Smith’s dowager countess was your snarky granny.
This article was paid for by Showmax.