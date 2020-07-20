14 feel-good series for stressful times

Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda first sauntered onto the world’s screens more than 20 years ago and changed the way women are portrayed on TV. Watch this series for the fashion and the window into the carefree world of the late 1990s and early noughties. SATC won seven Emmys, eight Golden Globes and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Successful professional Thuli Dlamini grapples with the unspoken “pay as you grow” rule in her community — that when you’re successful, you pay everyone back for the support they gave you while you grew up.



