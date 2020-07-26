Motoring
Road trip down memory lane: compact W114 was an important car for Merc
Classic car collector Ashref Ismail gives us a closer look at Cupcake - his treasured 1970 Mercedes-Benz W114 230/8
26 July 2020 - 00:00
When Ashref Ismail was five he was given a small replica of a Buick Roadmaster in US Highway Patrol specification. It was a prophetic offering - as childhood toys can be - because he went on to enjoy an illustrious career serving in the exciting machinations of numerous South African road law enforcement entities.
He also has the largest collection of police-livery model cars in the country. But the reason for my visit on this occasion pertained to a life-size specimen in his collection of wheeled treasures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.