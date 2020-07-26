Motoring

Road trip down memory lane: compact W114 was an important car for Merc

Classic car collector Ashref Ismail gives us a closer look at Cupcake - his treasured 1970 Mercedes-Benz W114 230/8

When Ashref Ismail was five he was given a small replica of a Buick Roadmaster in US Highway Patrol specification. It was a prophetic offering - as childhood toys can be - because he went on to enjoy an illustrious career serving in the exciting machinations of numerous South African road law enforcement entities.



He also has the largest collection of police-livery model cars in the country. But the reason for my visit on this occasion pertained to a life-size specimen in his collection of wheeled treasures...