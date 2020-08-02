Women of Wonder
Noxolo Grootboom made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable
Former SABC veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom brightened the living rooms of many South African news lovers in the 1990s with her unique presenting style.
Many were captured by how mama Grootboom presented news in isiXhosa, and her use of humour to ensure viewers were entertained.
The name Noxolo (mother of peace) was given to her by her grandparents.
Grootboom grew up in rural Eastern Cape.
CLAIM TO FAME
She started at the public broadcaster as a typist, and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades.
During an interview with the online magazine The Bar, Grootboom said she used her job as a typist at the SABC as a stepping stone to get to where she really wanted to be.
"I never looked down on that. I told myself this was my only chance."
She celebrated a number of milestones during her career as an anchor, including when former president Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and she presented during the funeral proceedings.
Even though Grootboom has retired, she continues to serve as a source of inspiration for many, proving that African languages have a place in the world of broadcasting.
She was requested to get back in the saddle to anchor during the funeral proceedings for former first lady Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.
The celebrated news icon said she believes in training and educating young journalists on how to carry themselves in a professional environment.
It goes without saying that Grootboom has served a source of inspiration for many young people across the country to continue believing in their dreams, and grab every opportunity with both hands.
WHAT MADE HER ENDEARING TO VIEWERS
She always preached love and peace.
Living up to her name, every time she signed off at the end of her news bulletins she would wish the country peace and goodwill, popularising the phrase Ndi nithanda nonke emakhaya (viewers at home, I love you all).