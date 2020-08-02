Noxolo Grootboom made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable

Former SABC veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom brightened the living rooms of many South African news lovers in the 1990s with her unique presenting style.

Many were captured by how mama Grootboom presented news in isiXhosa, and her use of humour to ensure viewers were entertained.

The name Noxolo (mother of peace) was given to her by her grandparents.

Grootboom grew up in rural Eastern Cape.

CLAIM TO FAME

She started at the public broadcaster as a typist, and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades.

During an interview with the online magazine The Bar, Grootboom said she used her job as a typist at the SABC as a stepping stone to get to where she really wanted to be.

"I never looked down on that. I told myself this was my only chance."

She celebrated a number of milestones during her career as an anchor, including when former president Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and she presented during the funeral proceedings.