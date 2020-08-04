Donate to win a R10,000 Mall of Africa shopping voucher

What are we doing to make the lives of women and children in SA better?

What do we enjoy every day that women and children in SA have to fight harder for? What can we do to make a woman or child’s life more safe? How do we remove the barriers to their success?

The Mall of Africa and Bombani shelter for abused women and and their children is stepping up. Will you?

In partnership with The Mall of Africa, Sunday Times Gen Next, which focuses on youth issues, is encouraging shoppers to be part of the solution by donating the following necessities for the Bombani Shelter Against Women and Children:

disposable nappies for babies

cleaning materials

toiletries

clothing

stationery

educational toys

non-perishable food items

Donations can be placed at the Mall of Africa’s information desk situated on the upper level of the Mall opposite the iStore. Shoppers are asked to include their name and contact details with their donation and post a picture using the hashtags #endGBV #MOA and #STGenNext on Facebook or Instagram.

By doing this, you become eligible to win a Mall of Africa shopping spree voucher for R10,000 (first prize) or a second prize Mall of Africa voucher for R5,000.

The winners of the Mall of Africa vouchers will be announced on August 31 via social media.