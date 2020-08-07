The peerless Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka remains a vanguard of social justice

WHO IS SHE

The incomparable Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is a celebrated human rights activist, lecturer and Executive Director of UN Women. Her legacy is inextricably linked to South African politics. She served as deputy president of SA from 2005-2008, the first and only woman to hold the position, under president Thabo Mbeki.

CLAIM TO FAME

Mlambo-Ngcuka has an extensive and detailed track record of being a vanguard for gender equality and racial transformation within civil society and played an integral role in the liberation struggle and consolidation of democracy in SA.

She was an MP from 1994-1996 as part of SA’s first democratic government and served as minister of minerals and energy from 1999 to 2005, where her policy work revolutionised the mining industry through her involvement in the Mining Charter that opened the door for the participation and inclusion of black businesses in the mining sector. She also served as deputy minister in the department of trade & industry from 1996 to 1999.

Her tenure as deputy president was characterised by commitment to economic growth and transformation, leading the country’s economic growth plan, the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for South Africa (AsgiSA).

Since 2013, she held the position of executive director of UN Women, responsible for upholding and empowering the rights of more than four billion women and girls all over the world.