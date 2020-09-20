Art

Artist Lauren Shantall's colourful landscapes are inspired by symbolism and spirituality

The PR maven recently revealed a secret talent for painting - and now has invitations to show her work in Spain and London

Some of you might know Lauren Shantall for her brilliance in the media and PR worlds, but there is far more to this talented and delightful woman than meets the eye.



We caught up with her to find out about her secret life as an artist after she was invited to show her work at Galeria Azur in Spain and shortlisted to exhibit her landscapes at Brick Lane Gallery in London...