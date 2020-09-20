Indigenous languages celebrated by Pendoring Advertising Awards

The call for entries in a wide range of categories aims to boost the creators of all kinds of content

South Africans sometimes miss the plot. Despite being surrounded by the rich cultural capital and diversity of our indigenous languages, we often focus on the globalised English world to the detriment of our local flavours.



Over the years, the Pendoring Advertising Awards (https://www.pendoring.co.za/) - celebrating 25 years this year - have shifted their focus to do just that: celebrate our indigenous languages. Created in 1995 to promote and stimulate the use of Afrikaans in advertising, Pendoring has gone through a number of changes to celebrate all of SA's indigenous languages...