Disney adds racism advisory warnings to animated classics like 'Peter Pan'

Classic Disney animated movies Peter Pan, The Aristocrats and Dumbo have been given content advisory notices warning viewers that they contain outdated or stereotyped depictions of people of colour.

The advisories, the latest example of Hollywood's reckoning with racism, come in the form of a short graphic on the Disney+ streaming service as some of the older films are selected for viewing.

“This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the on-screen advice reads.

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” it adds.