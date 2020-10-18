Art

Kentridge has a Covid message for you — and he's posted it on a billboard

The famed artist is the first of several who'll be 'selling' their thoughts to passing motorists as part of the Highway Notice Project

William Kentridge has a message for you. Two messages, actually. If you've recently travelled on the M1 or M2 highways you might have seen them: “Breathe” reads one billboard and “Weigh all tears” reads another.



The two billboards form part of the Highway Notice Project, a collaboration between the Centre for the Less Good Idea and celebrated artists that came about in response to the pandemic and what it means for us to be physically distancing from one another in states of lockdown...