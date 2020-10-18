Humour

Stop using 'African culture' as a crutch to defend the indefensible

'In African culture we don't ...' and 'as an African man ... ' have been favourite hiding places for charlatans for decades. Enough

The Zondo Commission may prove to be the costliest damp squib in the history of damp squibs. So far it has been characterised by witness after witness all allegedly suffering from the same disease: amnesia.



Except, of course, I don't think it's amnesia. I think it's just disdain for the process and belligerence at play. Like "What are you goin' do about it, Zondo?"..