The growing phenomenon of special cask finishes in the world of whisky

The history of cask finishes is relatively short with Balvenie’s malt master David Stewart, one of the most respected whisky distillers in the world, cited as the first to experiment with ageing whisky in a different cask after it had already reached full maturity.

“We were already using American and European oak casks, but I wondered how it would turn out if we just re-casked some American oak-matured whisky into sherry butts,” Stewart says. He set out to do just this, inadvertently birthing a new trend. His key achievements include the development of two cask maturations in the 1980s, unheard of at the time.

More recently, South African whisky distillers have also been using novel and unusual cask finishes to create interesting new flavours and colours. At the James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington, outside Cape Town, multi-award winning master distiller Andy Watts has been producing some of the finest cask finished whiskies for his annual Master’s Collection, over the past few years.

He recently launched the fifth in the Three Ships Whisky Master’s Collection limited edition series — a superb 11-year-old Single Malt Shiraz Cask Finish — in the magnificent setting of the Norval Foundation located below the Constantiaberg.

Just 400 of the 2,994 bottles produced were available for purchase during an online sale on Tuesday October 20, where whisky collectors hurried to beat the clock, with 85% of the whisky sold out within eight minutes (one bottle every 1.4 seconds).

We asked him what his take is on this growing industry trend and also what inspired him to create a Shiraz Cask Finish for this year’s release.

What does a cask finish bring to the experience for whisky lovers?

The flavour of whisky has much to do with the wood and the wood relates to the casks in which the whisky is matured. Without ageing your product in a barrel, all you’ve got is spirit. A cask finish is a secondary maturation in a special type of cask, allowing the whisky enough time to absorb the flavours of the wood over a number of years. This adds dimension and subtle flavour to the whisky, and gives it an unusual finish.

How do locally produced cask finish whiskies stack up against those produced in other countries?

SA isn’t generally recognised as a whisky-producing nation, though the country has made great strides in developing unique local whiskies that can confidently stand alongside any of its global competitors. This collectible release is a fine example of how South African whisky ingenuity is revolutionising the whisky category — and if the sales for this year’s release are anything to go by, I think our locally produced cask finish whiskies can more than hold their own on the world stage.