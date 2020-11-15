Lifestyle

Astrology

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | November 15 to 21 2020

What do the stars hold in store for you?

Linda Shaw Columnist
15 November 2020 - 00:03

SCORPIO

October 23 - November 21..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Glitz and glam as Mrs SA finalists named The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. And the winner of the Nando's Hot Young Designer contest is... Home & Gardening
  3. 'This just gave me hope': Mzansi is not impressed with Mr SA finalists Lifestyle
  4. 'Something extremely bogus is going on,' says Elon Musk after mixed Covid test ... Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | This R66,000-a-night Joburg haven is Africa's top hotel suite Travel

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...